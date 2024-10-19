© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque: Esteban Salas

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 19, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT
Cathedral of Santiago de Cuba
Denys Barabanov
/
Unsplash
Cathedral of Santiago de Cuba

Composer Esteban Salas was an important musician in Cuba during the Baroque era. He was so significant that the Conservatory of Music in Santiago de Cuba was named after him. You’ll hear one of Esteban Salas’ choral compositions, and you’ll hear a performance by a Cuban guitarist who attended the conservatory that bears his name on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
