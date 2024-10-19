Sunday Baroque: Esteban Salas

Composer Esteban Salas was an important musician in Cuba during the Baroque era. He was so significant that the Conservatory of Music in Santiago de Cuba was named after him. You’ll hear one of Esteban Salas’ choral compositions, and you’ll hear a performance by a Cuban guitarist who attended the conservatory that bears his name on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.