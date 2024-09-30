From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: New Haven Symphony Orchestra
New Haven Symphony Orchestra started in 1894 with a group of amateur musicians. Today, it is an accomplished professional ensemble bringing forward-looking orchestral performance to our region. We’ll hear the NHSO recorded live at Woolsey Hall in New Haven. It's coming up today just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream.