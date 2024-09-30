© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: New Haven Symphony Orchestra

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
New Haven Symphony Orchestra

New Haven Symphony Orchestra started in 1894 with a group of amateur musicians. Today, it is an accomplished professional ensemble bringing forward-looking orchestral performance to our region. We’ll hear the NHSO recorded live at Woolsey Hall in New Haven. It's coming up today just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer