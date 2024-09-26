© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: The Nutcracker

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
The Nutcracker
Paul Kolnik
/
New York City Ballet
The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is a holiday classic. As the days get cooler, we’re looking ahead to the magic and wonder of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet. Join Emily Boyer for Morning Classics just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream.

Support WSHU right now and you will be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see The New York City Ballet production of The Nutcracker on December 8!
