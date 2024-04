April is National Poetry Month. It’s an occasion to highlight the art form and its place in our culture. We’re marking the occasion with poetic music by a variety of composers, including selections from an opera about the mythological poet and musician Orpheus. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.