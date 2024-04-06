Sunday Baroque: Siblings Day

National Siblings Day is on April 10th – it’s an occasion to acknowledge the relationship we have with our siblings – as our cheerleaders, rivals, and co-conspirators. Music is a common family value for many siblings, and Sunday Baroque will feature some of them, including violinist & conductor Iona Brown and her brother, horn player Timothy Brown … two Brazilian guitarists who are brothers … and three German trumpet-playing brothers. Celebrating National Siblings Day on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, or at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

