18th century musician Joseph Boulogne was multi-talented – he was a fantastic violin player, an expert swordsman and horseman – and a gifted composer and conductor. You’ll hear an example of his talents in the form of a chipper selection from one of Violin Concertos! It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.