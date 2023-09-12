Beautiful Music NOW - Tammy McCann

Yesterday I had the great fortune to interview singer Tammy McCann for my series of podcast interviews, Sunday Baroque Conversations. [subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!] The internationally acclaimed musician is known for her jazz performances, but she began as an opera singer! She was charming, insightful, wise, and delightful, and we'll be releasing the full interview soon. Meanwhile, to give you a preview of this lovely, multi-talented artist, today's Beautiful Music features Tammy McCann with guitarist Fareed Haque performing the song UNLESS IT'S YOU by Johnny Mandel. You'll also follow this link to Tammy McCann's website.