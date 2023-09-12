© 2023 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights

Beautiful Music NOW - Tammy McCann

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

Yesterday I had the great fortune to interview singer Tammy McCann for my series of podcast interviews, Sunday Baroque Conversations. [subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!] The internationally acclaimed musician is known for her jazz performances, but she began as an opera singer! She was charming, insightful, wise, and delightful, and we'll be releasing the full interview soon. Meanwhile, to give you a preview of this lovely, multi-talented artist, today's Beautiful Music features Tammy McCann with guitarist Fareed Haque performing the song UNLESS IT'S YOU by Johnny Mandel. You'll also follow this link to Tammy McCann's website.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
