Be part of WSHU’s future, join our virtual town hall!

WSHU radio station, Fairfield, CT. Friday, October 25, 2024. Photo by: Mark F. Caonrad
WSHU radio station, Fairfield, CT. Friday, October 25, 2024. Photo by: Mark F. Caonrad
Brad Dancer, general manager of WSHU Public Radio.
Daniel Passapera
Brad Dancer, general manager of WSHU Public Radio.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - 5:00 p.m.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at what’s ahead for WSHU!

Join WSHU General Manager Brad Dancer and the voices you know and love for a dynamic online event where we'll unveil our exciting plans, highlight programming updates, and answer your questions. This is your chance to connect directly with the WSHU team, share your thoughts, and help shape the future of the station you trust and enjoy.

Have a question?

Submit it when you register or ask it live during the event!

Register today and be part of the conversation!

We can’t wait to see you there.