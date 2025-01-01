Be part of WSHU’s future, join our virtual town hall!

Daniel Passapera Brad Dancer, general manager of WSHU Public Radio.

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - 5:00 p.m.

(*Advance registration required)

Get a behind-the-scenes look at what’s ahead for WSHU!

Join WSHU General Manager Brad Dancer and the voices you know and love for a dynamic online event where we'll unveil our exciting plans, highlight programming updates, and answer your questions. This is your chance to connect directly with the WSHU team, share your thoughts, and help shape the future of the station you trust and enjoy.

Have a question?

Submit it when you register or ask it live during the event!

We can’t wait to see you there.

