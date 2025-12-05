© 2025 WSHU
Mel Robbins was in a 'toxic' place. She's now sharing the tools that got her out of it.

WSHU | By Rachel Martin
Published December 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
NPR

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: I discovered Mel Robbins the way a lot of people do. Someone sent me a link to an episode of her podcast, saying, 'You gotta listen to this.' In my case, it was my sister and the episode she sent me was about fitness and menopause. It's obviously a huge topic but this is the thing about Mel Robbins: it doesn't matter if it's about exercise, ambition, relationships or self esteem. She will synthesize a complex topic in a way that feels both obvious and revelatory at the same time and then leave her listeners with a handful of small, manageable actions to make positive change.

Her latest book has become a global bestseller. It's called "The Let Them Theory."
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
