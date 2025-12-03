Vince Staples talks about his Netflix series

Long Beach, Calif., rapper Vince Staples first joined us on Bullseye back in 2014. At the time, he'd put out an EP and a couple mixtapes with other up-and-coming rappers like Earl Sweatshirt and Mac Miller.

Since then, he's cut six full-length albums, including modern classics like Big Fish Theory, FM!, and Summertime '06, his 2015 debut. Also in that time, Vince Staples has become even more of a showbiz guy. You can catch him semi-regularly acting on the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary. And he now has his own TV series. The Vince Staples show, which he co-created, writes on, and stars in. The series is in its second season and streaming now on Netflix.

Vince joins us to talk about The Vince Staples Show and why the second season feels a bit different than the first. He also chats with us about his music-making process and the first time he found himself in a recording studio, some 15 years ago.

