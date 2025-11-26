© 2025 WSHU
Twists and turns abound in the thriller ‘All Her Fault’

WSHU | By Linda Holmes
Published November 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Peacock

The entertaining Peacock series All Her Fault begins with a cute kid, an Emmy winner, and a mystery. Sarah Snook plays a mother who goes to pick up her young son from a playdate and learns there is no child to pick up. There are a lot of twists and turns—a lot of them—particularly as she gets to know another mom at the school, played by Dakota Fanning. While the agony of a missing child is bad enough, the show ultimately interrogates marriage, and the way women are forced to accommodate the behavior and misbehavior of men in their lives.
