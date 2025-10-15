Will Smith on crafting the twisted, funny world of 'Slow Horses'

Will Smith is the creator and showrunner of the hit Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses. The show is based on a series of novels by Mick Herron.

It follows a group of British MI5 spies who are, for various reasons, cast off into a cruddy building to do mostly busy work. But as the show unfolds, the Slow Horses uncover conspiracies, work dangerous missions, frequently finding themselves at odds with their own superiors.

Smith talks with Bullseye about the show's unique blend of drama, action and comedy. He also shares what he learned working on Armando Iannucci's television shows Veep and The Thick of It. Also discussed: farts! And how Gary Oldman's character Jackson Lamb uses them as a plot device.