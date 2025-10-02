© 2025 WSHU
We're high up on 'The Lowdown'

WSHU | By Glen Weldon,
Linda Holmes
Published October 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Shane Brown
/
FX

The Lowdown is a great new FX series starring Ethan Hawke as a freelance investigative reporter with a knack for sticking his nose where it doesn't belong and getting that nose punched. He gets drawn into the seedy goings-on of one of Tulsa's most prominent families. Created by Sterlin Harjo (Reservation Dogs), the modern-day Western noir comedy has an excellent ensemble including Kyle MacLachlan, Keith David, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Killer Mike.

Arts & Culture arts & cultureTelevisionPop Culture
