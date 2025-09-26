© 2025 WSHU
In ‘Task’, Mark Ruffalo pursues his quarry

WSHU | By Glen Weldon
Published September 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Mark Ruffalo in Task.
Peter Kramer
/
HBO
Mark Ruffalo in Task.

The new HBO series Task stars Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey in a grim, but stealthily hopeful drama. From the creator of Mare of Easttown, the show is a cat-and-mouse crime thriller about an FBI agent reluctantly dragged back into the field to investigate a series of drug related crimes. The show offers drugs, stolen money, family drama, kidnapping, shootouts, grief, and forgiveness.

Tags
Arts & Culture arts & cultureTelevision
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
