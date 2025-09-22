© 2025 WSHU
‘Haunted Hotel’ is so funny it's spooky

WSHU | By Glen Weldon,
Jessica Reedy
Published September 22, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT
Netflix

From one of the minds behind Rick and Morty, Netflix's new animated comedy Haunted Hotel is the perfect mix of fun and creepy to kick off spooky season. Will Forte voices a ghost who previously ran the Undervale, a very, very haunted old hotel. The show follows his attempts to show his family the ropes, vis a vis ghosts, demons, bleeding mirrors, and possession.

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy.
