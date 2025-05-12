© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We ease on down 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Spirit Tunnel

WSHU | By Aisha Harris
Published May 12, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
Debbie Allen in the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
youtube
Debbie Allen in the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

If you're a celeb visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show, it's almost guaranteed you're going to make your way down the Spirit Tunnel – and possibly go viral. In just a few seconds, these videos can reveal a lot about a celeb's personality and persona: Do they have rhythm? Are they any good at improv? And how famous are they, really? The answers are (sometimes) really surprising!

Audio engineering was performed by Jimmy Keeley, Robert Rodriguez, and Kwesi Lee.
Tags
Arts & Culture arts & cultureTelevisionPop Culture
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris