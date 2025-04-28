© 2025 WSHU
Is 'Étoile' magnifique, or non?

WSHU | By Glen Weldon,
Jessica ReedyHafsa Fathima
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
Étoile is the latest series from Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It's about the wacky goings-on between two prestigious but struggling ballet companies, one in New York, and one in Paris. You'll see some of your favorite actors from the Gilmore and Maisel universes all speaking that signature rapid-fire, joke-dense patter. But can a comedy set in the rarified world of professional ballet find its audience – and be funny? Étoile is streaming on Prime Video.

Amazon supports NPR and pays to distribute some of our content.
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Jessica Reedy
Hafsa Fathima
