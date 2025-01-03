2025 Predictions: social media is OUT & food politics are IN

To ring in 2025, Brittany Luse has some predictions for the big trends to watch for in the coming months. First, social media is out. Not that people will stop using social platforms, but rather, Brittany thinks what they mean to us will continue shifting. Second, politicizing food is in. Brittany thinks food will increasingly become a marker of political identity. You are what you eat? No, what you eat is a sign of what you believe.

Plus, is the club in or out in 2025? How about wide-legged pants?

