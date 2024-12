2024 has been a big year for Ilana Glazer. First they co-wrote and co-starred in "Babes." Now, they have a new stand-up special coming out on Hulu, called "Human Magic." The "Broad City" co-creator and star talks to Rachel about learning how to rebel at age 37, figuring out how to be alone and tapping into their inner animal.

