A nurse recalls the 1998 bombing of an Alabama health clinic that performed abortions

WSHU | By Von Diaz, Jasmyn Morris
Published November 15, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST
Emily and Jeff Lyons at their StoryCorps interview in Homewood, Alabama on June 7, 2024
Boutwell Studios
/
StoryCorps
Emily and Jeff Lyons at their StoryCorps interview in Homewood, Alabama on June 7, 2024
Emily Lyons received her BSN from The University of Alabama in Birmingham in 1977, focusing on reproductive health.
courtesy the Lyons family
Emily Lyons received her BSN from The University of Alabama in Birmingham in 1977, focusing on reproductive health.

On the morning of January 29th, 1998, nurse Emily Lyons had just arrived to work at The New Woman All Women Health Care Clinic in Birmingham, Alabama. It was one of the few clinics providing abortions in the state.

That day, terrorist Eric Rufolph set off a homemade bomb filled with nails and gravel, severely injuring Emily and killing the police officer working security that day. His name was Robert “Sande” Sanderson, and he was the first person to be killed in an abortion clinic bombing in the U.S.

You can hear more from Emily and Jeff on the StoryCorps podcast, or in their self-published book

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired November 15, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition. 
