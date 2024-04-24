© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.9 FM is currently running on reduced power. 89.9 HD1 and HD2 are off the air. While we work to fix the issue, we recommend downloading the WSHU app.

Designing for disability: video games become more accessible

WSHU | By Adrian Ma, Wailin Wong, Corey Bridges, Kate Concannon
Published April 24, 2024 at 2:47 PM EDT
Accessibility has long been an afterthought in the video game industry. However, that's changed over the last decade as incentives have changed. It's estimated that there are 46 million gamers with disabilities, creating a strong incentive for video game companies to improve their accessibility efforts.
Theresa O'Reilly
/
NPR
Accessibility has long been an afterthought in the video game industry. However, that's changed over the last decade as incentives have changed. It's estimated that there are 46 million gamers with disabilities, creating a strong incentive for video game companies to improve their accessibility efforts.

Gaming provides entertainment and community for billions of people worldwide. However, video games haven't always been accessible to those with disabilities. But this is changing.

Today, in the next installment of our series on the business of video games, we explain how accessibility has become an increasingly important priority for game developers and how advocates pushed them to this point.

Related episodes:

Forever games: the economics of the live service model (Apple / Spotify)

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.
Tags
Arts & Culture arts & cultureVideo Games
Adrian Ma
See stories by Adrian Ma