Programming changes at WSHU: What’s new, what’s next

At WSHU, our mission is simple but essential: to inform, engage, and inspire you, whether you’re listening on the radio, streaming on our app, catching a podcast, or connecting with us on social media.

To continue delivering the best possible experience, we’ve taken a close look at our programming lineup. While our current schedule has served us well for years, we saw an opportunity to evolve; to make space for bold, thought-provoking content and to ensure we’re using your generous support as wisely and impactfully as we can.

What’s Changing?

After a deep review, we’ve made a few carefully considered changes:

We’re adding fresh voices and new perspectives. Programs like Embodied, No Small Endeavor, and Conversations from the World Café are joining our schedule. These shows explore big ideas, from relationships and spirituality to music and culture, and we think they’ll inspire meaningful conversations in your life.

We’re retiring a few existing programs. Some shows had limited listenership or high costs that made them difficult to sustain. We don’t make these decisions lightly, but they are necessary to ensure we’re being responsible stewards of our resources.

Why Now?

Change can be unexpected, but it’s made with care. We continuously evaluate our programming based on audience data, streaming trends, donor support, and direct feedback from you, our listeners. The financial realities of public media require us to adapt, and we’re committed to doing so with transparency and integrity.

Join the Conversation

We know you may have questions, and we’d love to hear them. Please join us for a Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, June 11, at 5 p.m. to learn more about these changes, hear from the WSHU team, and ask your questions in real time.

Register for the Town Hall here.

Thank you, as always, for your support and trust in WSHU Public Radio.

The following changes take effect on July 7th:

WSHU News & Classical Music - 91.1

Monday to Friday: 1A+ will air at 7 p.m. instead of the All Things Considered repeat

Saturday: BBC Newshour will air at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday as a lead-in to Weekend All Things Considered Adding After All Things, All Songs Considered, and Conversations from the World Cafe

On Sunday evenings, we are adding Fiesta and Concierto—two Spanish and Latin American classical music programs.

WSHU News/Talk - 89.9

We are combining two program streams into one cohesive schedule and adding rich new talk and cultural programs.

