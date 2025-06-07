Carnegie Hall Live returns!

Enjoy a new season of Carnegie Hall Live! Every Saturday this summer, WSHU will bring you concert recordings captured live during the 24-25 season. The new season begins with the Los Angeles Philharmonic led by Gustavo Dudamel. Pianist Lang Lang plays Rachmaninoff’s beloved Second Piano Concerto, plus Ginastera’s bold and rhythmic Estancia.

The best part: you can enjoy these extraordinary performances on your couch, in a hammock, at the beach or in the car as you take a lazy drive.

Wherever you are, tune in via the WSHU app, your smart speaker, on your radio at 91.1 FM and associated translators, and on all-classical 107.5 FM in eastern Suffolk County.

It runs on Saturday afternoons from June 7 to August 30 during a new time this season — from 2-4 p.m. and repeats Fridays 8-10 p.m.

Week 1 — June 7, 2025 (repeat June 13th)

Week 2 — June 14, 2025 (repeat June 20th)

This week on Carnegie Hall Live: the Berlin Philharmonic and conductor Kirill Petrenko tackle the epic sweep of Bruckner’s Symphony No. 5.

Week 3 — June 21, 2025 (repeat June 27th)

Violinist Lisa Batiashvili joins the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Conductor Klaus Mäkelä also leads a U.S. premiere by Ellen Reid and Rachmaninoff’s expansive Second Symphony.

Week 4 — June 28, 2025 (repeat July 4th)

The Czech Philharmonic returns to Carnegie Hall with Gil Shaham playing Dvořák’s Violin Concerto. Conductor Semyon Bychkov rounds out the program with Mahler’s emotionally charged Symphony No. 5.

Week 5 — July 5, 2025 (repeat July 11th)

Pianist Igor Levit gives a bold solo recital with music by Bach, Brahms, and Beethoven—as reimagined by Liszt for solo piano. It’s an intimate journey across centuries.

Week 6 — July 12, 2025 (repeat July 18th)

This week on Carnegie Hall Live: a vibrant evening of French Baroque. William Christie leads Les Arts Florissants in music by Rameau, Lully, and Charpentier—complete with vocal fireworks from a cast of rising stars.

Week 7 — July 19, 2025 (repeat July 25th)

Clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Emanuel Ax team up for a soulful and wide-ranging recital. You’ll hear Schumann and Schubert, plus music by Jessie Montgomery, Florence Price, James Lee III, and Leonard Bernstein.

Week 8 — July 26, 2025 (repeat August 3rd)

Riccardo Muti leads the Vienna Philharmonic in a sweeping program featuring Schubert’s “Great” Symphony, Stravinsky’s Le baiser de la fée, and Catalani’s contemplative miniature. Hear it live from Carnegie Hall.

Week 9 — August 2, 2025 (repeat August 8th)

The London Symphony Orchestra makes its long-awaited return to Carnegie Hall. Pianist Yunchan Lim joins the ensemble for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, and Sir Antonio Pappano conducts Walton’s Symphony No. 1.

Week 10 — August 9, 2025 (repeat August 15th)

This week on Carnegie Hall Live: Franz Welser-Möst leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Stravinsky’s vivid Pétrouchka and Tchaikovsky’s passionate Symphony No. 6, the “Pathétique.”

Week 11 — August 16, 2025 (repeat August 22nd)

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads The Philadelphia Orchestra in one of Mahler’s most powerful works—his Symphony No. 6. Hear the full performance, recorded live at Carnegie Hall.

Week 12 — August 23, 2025 (repeat August 29th)

The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra—made up entirely of professional musicians of African descent—takes the Carnegie stage with conductor Anthony Parnther. The program includes Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, William Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony, and songs performed by mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges.

Week 13 — August 30, 2025 (repeat September 5th)

Carnegie Hall Live wraps up with a global celebration. Hear highlights from World Orchestra Week, featuring extraordinary youth ensembles from around the world—including Venezuela, China, the U.S., Europe, and Africa.