In Barnstable visit, Healey sets 25 years of goals for biodiversity

Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a set of conservation goals for the next 25 years during a visit yesterday to the Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary in Barnstable.

The plan focuses on biodiversity. It aims to double the pace of conservation, protecting 30 percent of the state’s land and water by 2030 and 40 percent by 2050.

Standing the Barnstable Harbor behind her at the Mass Audubon sanctuary, Healey said the plan seeks to revitalize compromised habitat, foster local fishing and farming, and connect people to nature.

“When we talk about revitalization, we're talking about removing old dams, fixing culverts, restoring marshes, restoring reefs, supporting our marine economy and our fisheries, protecting businesses, and creating good jobs while we do it,” she said.

The announcement follows Healey’s 2023 executive order directing the Department of Fish and Game to develop goals for conservation.

The goals include removing at least 10 percent of dams and upgrading more than 2,500 culverts to promote wildlife passage.

Supporters say the goals are ambitious and position Massachusetts as a leader in the field.

“This is first-in-the-nation biodiversity targets,” said David O’Neill, president and CEO of Mass Audubon. “We don't see this happen, ever, and now it is, today.”

The plan calls for public-private partnerships to help fund its work.

Mass Audubon is the first private partner, pledging $5 million for habitat protection.