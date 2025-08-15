Fishbone's Angelo Moore & Chris Dowd and 45 Years of Ska-Punk

We're joined by Angelo Moore and Chris Dowd, the founding members of Fishbone. In the world of ska and punk music the band is a legend.

The band formed in 1979 – over 45 years ago. Angelo and Chris and the rest of the band were going to school at El Camino Real high in the valley. They bonded over a love for music from all genres.

Fishbone is a beloved band in LA and beyond – if you've never seen them, you absolutely should. You never know what to expect. Not only do they bring the heat with their unique ska-punk but they often infuse funk, reggae, soul and metal into their music.

Earlier this summer the band released their 8th full-length LP, Stockholm Syndrome. Chris left the band in the mid-90s over creative differences, and recently rejoined the band. Chris talks about why the latest record is something he's always dreamed of making with Fishbone. They also get into the band that helped them visualize a career in music and so much more.