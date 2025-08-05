To afford a 2-bedroom apartment in CT, renters need to earn nearly $75K a year

Connecticut has one of the highest “housing wages” in the nation. That means that renters in Connecticut need to earn significantly more to comfortably afford a two-bedroom apartment in comparison to other states.

The annual “Out of Reach” report, by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), determines how much a household has to earn to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

Connecticut residents need to earn just over $35 hourly, which would roughly equate to about $73,500 annually to afford a two-bedroom apartment and not be considered “housing cost burdened.”

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) considers a household “housing cost burdened” if they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing needs.

Meanwhile, housing costs continue to go up. In 2025, a renter needs to earn $2,000 more a year in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Connecticut compared to 2024, according to the report.

The salary expectations aren’t realistic for many workers, said Michelle Montano, communications and policy analyst at Partnership for Strong Communities, a housing policy nonprofit .

“Many of Connecticut's most common jobs, like a counselor, social worker or a janitor, is not making that wage and couldn't afford a modest one- or two-bedroom apartment at the wages that they're currently making,” Montano said.

The report uses HUD data and existing market rate apartment conditions. In Connecticut, the current fair market rent for a two-bedroom apartment is about $1,800, according to the report.

A household earning minimum wage in Connecticut would need to work 87 hours a week to afford a market-rate two-bedroom apartment.

The most expensive rental housing market in Connecticut is the Stamford and Norwalk areas, where the housing wage is more than $50 per hour.

“The cost of housing in Connecticut is very high and I think the tightness of the market is putting a lot of pressure on the rental market, specifically, which is causing prices to rise,” Montano said. “People need to make more money in order to afford high rents and people need to be able to afford high rents because there aren't houses available. It's kind of a cycle.”

The report shows Connecticut has the 11th highest housing wage in the country, due in part to its limited housing stock and high cost of living.

Montano said the state should be looking for ways to bolster renter support and resources.

“We should stay focused on solutions ... supporting policies that strengthen protection for renters, things like Just Cause, making sure that we have safety nets in place for renters, things like making sure that the Rental Assistance Program is adequately funded,” Montano said.

On a national level, the NLIHC is calling for the federal government to invest more in rental assistance and housing support programs.

President Donald Trump's budget request for the current fiscal year proposes a 44% cut to HUD's overall funding. This cut would eliminate rental assistance programs, consolidate five key programs into a single program and impose a two-year time limit on assistance, according to the report.

"This year's Out of Reach report shows that, despite economic gains for some, low-income renters continue to face impossible choices between paying rent and meeting basic needs,” said Renee Willis, NLIHC chief executive officer. “Cutting federal housing investments would only deepen the housing crisis. Congress must protect and expand housing programs that ensure stability, opportunity, and a pathway out of poverty for millions of renters."