© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Decision making about Holyoke schools is back in the hands of school committee members

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
The Holyoke Public School District was the first of three districts in Massachusetts to get back local control of its schools, after a decade of state receivership. Lawrence and Southbridge schools remain under state control.
courtesy
/
Holyoke Public Schools
The Holyoke Public School District was the first of three districts in Massachusetts to get back local control of its schools, after a decade of state receivership. Lawrence and Southbridge schools remain under state control.

It may seem like the norm for elected public school officials to make decisions about matters pertaining to the district.

But for those following a decade of state control of the schools in Holyoke, it is significant to see the city's school committee members vote at a July 21 meeting.

Essentially, since 2015 they had only been able to act as advisors to the receiver/superintendent, after the state took over the district because of chronic student underperformance, documented through scores on the state's standardized exam known as the MCAS.

Among the agenda items at the July meeting was how to proceed with a search for a permanent superintendent.

"This process included an advisory committee to help make a recommendation to the school board — what it should do with a superintendent search," said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia committee chair. "Should we do a full search ? Should we not and consider convincing [Interim Superintendent ] Antony Soto to stay, on a permanent basis?"

The recommendation from the advisory group was to conduct a national search for the next superintendent, and that is how school committee members voted. The next step is for the committee to hire an external search consultant.

A permanent superintendent is expected to be in place July 2026.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced in June that the Holyoke Public Schools would exit state receivership and return to local control on July 1.

The decision followed a provisional determination last October that the district would be ready if the Holyoke School Committee completed a capacity building plan developed with state education officials.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman