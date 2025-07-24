New York-Canada border crossings continue to fall compared to last year

As a new 35% reciprocal tariff on Canadian goods is set to take effect next week, new data from Customs & Border Protection shows that 376,000 fewer vehicles crossed into the U.S. from the New York-Canadian border than this time last year.

All seven major land crossings in the Empire State saw declines in automobile crossings during June 2025 compared to June 2024. In Western New York, the Peace Bridge, which is one of the country’s busiest northern border crossings, saw the largest total decrease in June travelers, with 68,388 fewer vehicles coming to Buffalo, New York, from Fort Erie, Ontario.

In terms of the sharpest percentage decline, the Whirlpool Rapids bridge in Niagara Falls saw almost 30% fewer automobile crossings. The Whirlpool Bridge is specifically reserved for subscribers to NEXUS, a program for pre-approved travelers coming into Canada or the United States, meaning that over 11,000 fewer automobiles utilized the exclusive crossing.

Two major land crossings in New York’s North Country also saw declines compared to last June, with the Ogdensburg Prescott Bridge facing a nearly 27% decrease, and the Thousand Islands Bridge witnessing a 14% shrink in automobile crossings.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been reacting to these monthly crossing reports from Customs & Border Protection, using the numbers to call on New York House Republicans to help end the trade war between the United States and Canada.

The Senate narrowly passed a resolution in April that sought to end U.S. tariffs on their neighbors to the north. Schumer believes the shortage in automobile crossings will continue to hurt upstate New York businesses that rely on Canadian tourism during the summer season.