© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Muggy weather continues, but relief in sight

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published July 16, 2025 at 8:56 PM EDT
Forest Park Pool in Springfield, Massachusetts.
City of Springfield
/
Facebook
Forest Park Pool in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Western Massachusetts has been stuck in a run of hot, humid weather over the last week. The run continued Wednesday, with temperatures in the 90’s and with the heat index climbing to near 100 degrees.

Emily McMinn is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. She said a moist, tropical airmass has been hovering over the region without much movement.

"We're getting a lot of southerly winds and southwesterly winds off the warm ocean, so that's pushing a lot of that humidity up from the ocean and from southwest of here," McMinn said.

That humidity has contributed to several rounds of heavy thunderstorms over the past week, in some cases causing enough rain to flood streets and cause other dangerous conditions .

As hot as it's been, McMinn said temperatures this summer have yet to reach historic levels.

"We've definitely seen a few more of those 90 degree days in the last several years, but it's not necessarily extremely hot, compared to previous years," she said.

Some relief is on the way. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is due to move through the region on Thursday, and with it, milder temperatures and lower humidity are expected for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low-to-mid 80’s across western Massachusetts.

The muggy weather also resulted in an air quality alert for Wednesday across much of the region.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier