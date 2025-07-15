© 2025 WSHU
Ayotte vetoes Republican-backed public school book ban bill

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:25 PM EDT
Stack of banned books
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Opponents challenged a proposed public school book ban in June by bringing books banned in other states to the New Hampshire State House.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have allowed parents to request certain books and materials be removed from their child’s school.

The Republican-backed bill targeted books, films, and other items that depicted nudity and sexual contact unless the school could show they had "serious" scientific, educational, artistic or political value.

In her veto message, Ayotte pointed to parents' existing option to limit the materials their child sees.

"I do not believe the State of New Hampshire needs to, nor should it, engage in the role of addressing questions of literary value and appropriateness," Ayotte wrote.

The state’s largest teacher’s union applauded Ayotte’s veto in a statement Tuesday.

“Every student deserves to see themselves reflected in the pages of their books,” said Megan Tuttle, president of the New Hampshire chapter of the National Education Association. “NEA-NH applauds Governor Ayotte for standing up for the freedom to read in New Hampshire. We hope this book ban bill veto represents a changing tide at the State House and call on lawmakers to listen to Granite Staters who overwhelmingly oppose classroom censorship efforts.”

The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature largely along party lines earlier this year. Parents can already opt their children out of classes and materials they find objectionable. Under this bill, materials that were successfully challenged would have been deemed out-of-bounds for all students.

The legislation would have given school districts until November to establish a process for challenging materials. The bill could still become law if lawmakers override the governor’s veto by a two-thirds majority in both the state Senate and House the fall. That seems unlikely, however, given that the bill failed to pass in either chamber by that margin earlier this year.
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins