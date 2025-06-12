Lawmakers fight to preserve benefits for older adults

This August marks the 90th anniversary of when President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act. But Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said more needs to be done to help New Yorkers who receive Social Security benefits and their caregivers.

Gillibrand said the Social Security program is under attack.

"Protecting Social Security is of the highest priority,” she said. “This is literally our money, so if anyone is making it hard for you to get it, they are stealing your money."

During a telephone town hall hosted by the New York chapter of AARP, Gillibrand criticized cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, including layoffs and plans to close offices.

AARP Director of Financial Security Chad Mullen said progress is being made, but the fight continues.

"We saw a lot of disruption earlier this year,” Mullen said. “We mobilized. We sent nearly three million emails or calls to Congress in a very short period of time."

Gillibrand said she is also supporting legislation to help caregivers. The Social Security Caregiver Credit Act will give them earnings credit that they can count toward their Social Security benefits.

"Millions of Americans leave the workforce to take care of their loved ones, and we need to make sure their retirement isn't threatened as a result," Gillibrand said.

She also supports the Credit for Caring Act, which would give caregivers a tax credit.

