© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmakers fight to preserve benefits for older adults

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:23 AM EDT
Senior citizens play Bingo at the Cicero Senior Center
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
FILE: Senior citizens play Bingo at the Cicero Senior Center

This August marks the 90th anniversary of when President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act. But Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said more needs to be done to help New Yorkers who receive Social Security benefits and their caregivers.

Gillibrand said the Social Security program is under attack.

"Protecting Social Security is of the highest priority,” she said. “This is literally our money, so if anyone is making it hard for you to get it, they are stealing your money."

During a telephone town hall hosted by the New York chapter of AARP, Gillibrand criticized cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, including layoffs and plans to close offices.

AARP Director of Financial Security Chad Mullen said progress is being made, but the fight continues.

"We saw a lot of disruption earlier this year,” Mullen said. “We mobilized. We sent nearly three million emails or calls to Congress in a very short period of time."

Gillibrand said she is also supporting legislation to help caregivers. The Social Security Caregiver Credit Act will give them earnings credit that they can count toward their Social Security benefits.

"Millions of Americans leave the workforce to take care of their loved ones, and we need to make sure their retirement isn't threatened as a result," Gillibrand said.

She also supports the Credit for Caring Act, which would give caregivers a tax credit.
Tags
New York State News
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain