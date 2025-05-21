'DEI is the secret sauce': SUNY Chancellor defends higher education in annual address

The chancellor of the State University of New York said it’s critical to uphold its research projects — and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, initiatives — in the face of threats from the federal government.

“Ultimately, DEI is the secret sauce that gives universities the unique power to bring Americans together across all lines of difference, geography and race, religion and income, politics and nationality,” Dr. John King, the chancellor of the state’s higher education system, said Wednesday in his annual State of the University address.

King’s defense of SUNY’s research and curriculum comes as President Donald Trump and the Department of Education have mounted an offensive on higher education institutions that they say promote “radical left” ideology.

Earlier this year, Trump issued ultimatums to Columbia University, which complied with his demands. Although he made similar orders to Harvard University, the institution did not comply, which resulted in his administration pulling tax benefits and research funding for the university and a counter-lawsuit from the school.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York receives $5.5 billion in federal education funding annually. Meanwhile, estimates from SUNY's Research Foundation suggests it will lose $79 million in current grants.

Other universities have seen grants frozen — including many issued by the National Institutes of Health, one of the country’s largest organizations that conducts research on health and science, for projects such as on HIV research.

Speaking to a packed audience in the Lewis Swyer Theater in Albany, King never mentioned Trump by name in his speech.

But he said in a later interview that he’s concerned by Trump’s adversarial stance against universities.

“Why would you undermine what is one of the most important assets for making America stronger, healthier and more economically successful?” he said about Trump after his speech.

King said SUNY’s universities and colleges get about $700 million in federal funding for its research. Some SUNY schools, such as the University at Albany, have already lost federal research grants.

Dr. Havidán Rodríguez, president of the University at Albany, said the federal government cut about $4 million in federal research grants on projects that focus on a range of issues such as climate, environment and DEI.

“There’s really no strong rationale,” Rodríguez said, when asked if the university was provided a reason for the cuts.

He said the university has been backfilling funding for scholarships that were terminated as a result of funding cuts.