© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For songwriter Amy Allen, 'quality time' is the key to writing a hit

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published May 20, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT
David O'Donohue
/
Courtesy of the artist

Even if you don't immediately recognize Amy Allen by name, you've definitely heard her songs.

From Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" to records sung by Selena Gomez and Harry Styles, Allen is behind a lot of hits. She's also the third person to ever win the Grammy Award for songwriter of the year and the first woman to take home that prize.

In this session, Allen talks about her own, self-titled album. She talks about what it's like releasing music under her own name; about the contrast between writing for others versus yourself; and about how unlikely it is for songs to make it big.

"If I have two or three songs in that year come out that the public knows, that's, like, a massive year for songwriters," she says. "Think about how many songs are not being used. Like, the batting average is not good."

Featured Songs

  • Amy Allen, "girl with a problem"
  • Tom Petty, "The Waiting"
  • Selena Gomez, "Back To You"
  • Sabrina Carpenter, "Please Please Please"
  • Amy Allen, "reason to forgive"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod