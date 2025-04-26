© 2025 WSHU
After more than three weeks, New York state budget negotiations could wrap up soon, says Assemblyman John McDonald

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published April 26, 2025 at 8:40 AM EDT
New York state Assemblyman John McDonald of the 108th District in Cohoes Friday.
Samantha Simmons
New York state’s budget is more than three weeks late. But Democrats who control the legislature told reporters this week that they’re getting close to a deal with Governor Kathy Hochul. Some of the largest sticking points since negotiations began are changes to discovery laws, which govern how prosecutors share evidence ahead of a criminal trial, changes to mask requirements in public, cell phone policy for public schools, and involuntary commitment. The state budget was due April 1st. WAMC spoke with Assemblyman John McDonald of the 108th District Friday in Cohoes. He says things are now moving quickly.
New York State News
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
