StoryCorps: Man adjusts to life after surviving a bear attack that blinded him

Dan Bigley’s life was transformed in 2003 when he was mauled by a grizzly bear while fishing on Alaska’s Kenai River.

He was lucky to survive, but he didn’t feel that way. He emerged from a 12-day coma to find he was blind. He could no longer pursue the outdoor activities that he’d loved, and feared he would never have satisfying work, love, or children.

It took time to find his way to happiness. At StoryCorps, Dan told his teenage daughter, Acacia, how he made it through.

