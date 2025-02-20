New York Governor rejects Louisiana extradition order over a doctor accused of providing a criminal abortion via telemedicine

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has rejected an extradition order from Louisiana for a New Paltz doctor accused of providing a criminal abortion via telemedicine. Dr. Maggie Carpenter was indicted by a grand jury in January. She is the first abortion care provider to be charged with criminal abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Carpenter is also being sued by the state of Texas. The out-of-state actions are a test of New York’s shield law that protects abortion care providers from such lawsuits. In a video message on Thursday, Hochul, a Democrat, says New York will protect reproduction rights.

"I reaffirm that oath by sending the letter back to the Governor [Jeff] Landry, making it crystal clear, I will not be signing this extradition request. Not now, not ever," Hochul said. "As I said before, New York is steadfast in ensuring that no medical practitioners are penalized for providing reproductive health care as permitted by our state laws, in accordance with the laws of the state. I do not recognize this request and will sign my rejection. That's what we stand for. That's who we are as New Yorkers."