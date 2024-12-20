© 2024 WSHU
The Culture Corner: Remembering Quincy Jones

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published December 20, 2024 at 6:23 AM EST
Chris Pizzello
/
AP

Quincy Jones, who passed away in November at the age of 91, was a peerless figure in popular music. As World Cafe correspondent John Morrison says, his impact cannot be overstated.

"You can really trace the history of American popular music — especially post-World War II, you can trace this story through his contributions, in particular," he says.

In this edition of The Culture Corner, Morrison takes us through some of that story, digging into some of Quincy Jones' work in jazz, pop and film score.

Set List

  • "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough"
  • "Eli, Eli"
  • "Maybe God is Tryin' to Tell You Somethin' "
  • "It's My Party"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
