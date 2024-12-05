Winter storm drops snow and rain on CT, leading to school delays, power outages

A fast-moving winter storm delivered snow, rain and strong winds across much of Connecticut Thursday morning, resulting in school delays and power outages.

Northern parts of the state have seen several inches of snow.

Various schools across the state have issued two-hour delays, with some districts shutting down for the day. (Check school delays and closures here.)

More than 13,000 customers were without power Thursday morning, with more than 7,000 customers restored by early afternoon, according to Eversource. Northeastern Connecticut appeared to be affected most. United Illuminating, which serves southwestern Connecticut, was reporting virtually no outages following the storm.

Expect slippery road conditions during the morning commute. Blowing snow will reduce visibility, especially in the northwestern part of the state, the National Weather Service said.

In Hartford County, Canton reported over 6 inches of snow, while Bradley International Airport reported about 2 inches as of 10 a.m.

In Tolland County in northeastern Connecticut, Tolland reported 8.5 inches of snow.

As of 10 a.m., about 6 inches had fallen in Torrington in Litchfield County.

At least 1 to 2 inches of snow fell across other parts of Hartford, Fairfield and New Haven counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Tolland County in northeastern Connecticut and until Thursday afternoon for Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut.

"It'll be mainly rain near the coast, and mainly light snow or a mix inland," said Garett Argianas, Connecticut Public's meteorologist.

A coating to 2 inches of snow is possible inland, with possibly a bit more than 2 inches in the hills in the northwestern part of the state, Argianas said.

A wind advisory is in effect for much of the state for much of the day, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

School delays, closures

Check school delays and closures here and here and here.