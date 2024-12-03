Holiday events across CT: Tree lightings, parades, skating, meet Santa on the train

Connecticut's classic New England charm makes it a quintessential setting for holiday happenings across the state fit for a movie — literally.

From light displays, community holiday celebrations to live performances, we're making a list. (And checking it twice.) Here's a sampling of events across Connecticut to enjoy during the holidays.

Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail

Gov. Ned Lamont introduced the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail in November. The Connecticut Tourism Office promotes the trail as locations where 22 holiday movies across the state were filmed. The trail has stops in Mystic, Greenwich, East Hampton and Wethersfield to name a few, highlighting backdrops for movies on Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix.

Community events

Winterfest, Hartford

60 Elm St., Hartford

Nov. 29-Jan. 1

Free ice skating and learn-to-skate lessons run in Hartford's Bushnell Park through the holidays. Visit Santa and get a free 5x7 photo on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15.

West Hartford Holiday Stroll

West Hartford Center and Blueback Square

Dec. 5, 5-8 p.m.

Entertainment on two stages, roaming carolers and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus highlight one of Connecticut's largest single-night holiday events, attracting as many as 8,000 visitors.

Wethersfield Holidays On Main

Main Street, Wethersfield

Dec. 5

Main Street in Old Wethersfield is shut down for this annual event featuring the town's tree lighting, visits with Santa and dozens of holiday vendors.

Wallingford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting

Downtown Wallingford

Dec. 6 and 7

Wallingford small business shopkeepers hold a holiday stroll on Dec. 6 with ice carving, a DJ, roasted chestnuts and kettle corn with a raffle for gift cards and prizes. The town will host a parade, tree lighting and visits with Santa starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Bethlehem Christmas Town Festival

Bethlehem Town Green

Dec. 6 and 7

The town tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by an illuminated firetruck procession Dec. 6. The town will host its annual 5K and classic vehicle exhibition and decorating contest Dec. 7.

Stamford Heights and Lights

Landmark Square and Latham Park, Stamford

Dec. 8, 5 p.m.

Santa will make a memorable entrance before lighting the Stamford Holiday Tree. Santa rappels down the 22-story Landmark Square building, followed by fireworks in an annual tradition.

Old Saybrook Torch Light Parade

Main Street, Old Saybrook

Dec. 14, 6 p.m.

The 2nd Company Governor's Foot Guard will lead more than 20 fife and drum corps down Main Street to the Town Green.

Jewish Foundation of Greater Hartford Fire & Ice

West Hartford Center

Dec. 29, 3-5 p.m.

An eight-foot ice menorah will be lit and Hanukkah donuts and hot latkes will highlight a community celebration on the fourth night of Hanukkah.



Light displays

There are dozens of locations and miles of holiday light displays across Connecticut.

Bristol: Lake Compounce Holiday Lights

East Hartford: Magic of Lights at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Hebron: Hebron Lions Lights In Motion

Meriden: Festival of Silver Lights at Hubbard Park

New Haven: Goodwill of Southern New England Fantasy of Lights

Santa on the rails

Santa is known to get around the globe by sleigh, but believers will meet him on the rails before Christmas in Connecticut.

Essex Steam Train and Riverboat, North Pole Express

Like a hot holiday toy, families need to act before Halloween to grab tickets on the Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express. Set a reminder for September 2025. Tickets are sold out over 30 dates in 2024.

The Railroad Museum of New England, Northern Lights Limited and Santa Express, Thomaston

242 E. Main St., Thomaston

Nov. 29-Dec. 23

Tickets: $35-$75

The Railroad Museum of New England, in Thomaston, has tickets available on its Northern Lights Limited at night and the Santa Express during the day, with Santa and Mrs. Claus riding along to hear "wish lists" and take photos.

Danbury Railway Museum, First Gift Express

120 White St.

Saturdays: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21

Sundays: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22

Tickets: $25 plus the option to buy a toy.

Santa will give children their first gift of the season with the option of bringing a wrapped toy or purchasing a toy from the museum with ticket purchase.

Shore Line Trolley Museum, Visit Santa

17 River St., East Haven

Weekends, Nov. 29 - Dec. 22

Tickets: $10-$14

Take a trolley to Santa's Workshop in East Haven. Heated-trolley cars are decorated for the season but visitors are encouraged to dress warm to see the man of the season.

Connecticut Trolley Museum's Winterfest and the Tunnel of Lights

58 North Rd., East Windsor

Nov. 29-Dec. 22

Tickets: $16-$21

Trolley cars travel through a tunnel of lights as travelers are encouraged to join in singing Christmas carols.



Museums and art displays

Stonington Lobster Trap Tree

1 High St., Stonington

Nov. 23 - Jan. 5

In its fourth year, the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree has become a Connecticut shoreline tradition. The Lobster Trap Tree consists of 460 lobster traps and 460 buoys painted by children and adults from Connecticut and Rhode Island. The display was lit in late November and will be on display until Jan. 5. Visitors can view the display from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Organizers may close off the entrance during a heavy snowstorm for safety.

Holiday Magic at the Florence Griswold Museum

96 Lyme St., Old Lyme

Dec. 3-Jan. 4

Tickets: $5-$15

More than 250 festive palettes by artists from across the country are on display. The Miss Florence’s historic boardinghouse is decorated for a 1910 holiday.

Wadsworth Atheneum Festival of Trees and Traditions

600 Main St., Hartford

Dec. 5–Dec. 15

Noon–5 p.m., daily (closed Monday–Wednesday)

Open until 7 p.m. on Dec. 12

Tickets: $5-$25

Recognizing its 50th anniversary, the Festival of Trees and Traditions is a display of trees decorated by community members, artists and volunteers from local organizations. In honor of the first festival in 1974, this year's theme is the disco area.

Music and performing arts

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas

Hartford Stage

Nov. 23-Dec. 29

Tickets: $14-$105

A Christmas Carol

Warner Theatre, Torrington

Dec. 14-15

Tickets: $25-$30

A Christmas Carol

Dec. 7-8

Shubert Theatre, New Haven

Tickets: $33-$67

Fairytale of New York

Dec. 5

Shubert Theatre, New Haven

Tickets: $37.50-$73.20

Christmas On the Rocks

TheaterWorks, Hartford

Nov. 29-Dec. 22

Tickets: $20-$63

A Christmas Story: The Musical

Goodspeed Opera House, East Haddam

Nov. 1-Dec. 29

Tickets: $49-$98

Woodbury Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Palace Theater, Waterbury

Dec. 7

Tickets: $51-$72

The Nutcracker by the Nutmeg Ballet

Dec. 14-15

Warner Theatre, Torrington

Tickets: $30-$50

The Nutcracker by Connecticut Ballet

Dec. 21-22

The Bushnell, Hartford

Tickets: $55-$89

The Fantastic Toyshop

New England Ballet Theatre, Hartford

Dec. 7-8

Tickets: $15-$30

The Winter Wonderettes

Nov. 30-Dec. 21

Sherman Playhouse

Tickets: $15-$30

'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil

Nov. 29-Dec. 8

Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

