Sikorsky will lay off hundreds of workers in CT after US Army scraps new helicopter program

One of Connecticut's major manufacturers is laying off hundreds of employees.

Stratford-based Sikorsky says it's making the cuts after the U.S. Army canceled plans for a new helicopter called the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

Sikorsky's parent company, Lockheed Martin, would not give an exact number of how many jobs will be eliminated from its business segment, but it did say "it amounts to less than 1% of the Lockheed Martin workforce."

Hearst Connecticut Media reports as many as 400 workers in Connecticut will be affected, the vast majority of them in Stratford. Many of the workers are part of the company's engineering and digital technology staff.

Gov. Ned Lamont's spokesperson, Julia Bergman, said the state is working with Sikorsky and other partners to proactively connect impacted workers with new job opportunities in Connecticut.

"It has been well documented that there is high demand for engineering and tech talent in our state right now, so it is our expectation these workers will be quickly and easily absorbed into our manufacturing ecosystem," Bergman said.

Bergman said Sikorsky remains committed to Connecticut and will continue to be an important contributor to the state’s manufacturing and defense sector. Senior Army officials have expressed "continued and increased support" for the Black Hawk program, Bergman said.

U.S. Rep Rosa DeLauro, whose district includes Stratford, said Sikorsky and its workers are "the lifeblood of the community" and she will do all she can to "ensure the company has the resources to remain competitive."

Sikorsky employs roughly 8,000 people in Connecticut.

It laid off 179 workers in the fall, saying it needed to remain cost-competitive in the future.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.