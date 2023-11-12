2023 Holiday Program Schedule

Monday, 12/11/23

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

Candles Burning Brightly

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Wednesday, 12/13/23

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

Friday, 12/15/23

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Hanukkah Lights 2023

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories plus a special musical performance by The LeeVees. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Sunday, 12/17/23

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Victorian Christmas with David Bouchier

Join David Bouchier for the annual Victorian Christmas Show -- an afternoon of seasonal music and stories about the traditions, myths and entertainments of Christmas a century and more ago.

Monday, 12/18/23

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

Welcome Christmas!

An hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

The choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation, get together to present the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols.

Tuesday, 12/19/23

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

WSHU holiday selections

An hour of special music curated by WSHU classical hosts.

Wednesday, 12/20/23

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Mexican Baroque Christmas with the Rose Ensemble

This holiday program features over two centuries of festive Christmas dances and songs from the great cathedrals of Puebla and Mexico City.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

All Is Bright

All Is Bright offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene.

Thursday, 12/21/23

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays

This special is devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. It includes beloved standards like “White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis” and an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” from “Sun Valley Serenade” to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment composed for the Orson Welles drama “The Magnificent Ambersons.”

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

An Afro Blue Christmas

A very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere, a-cappela vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. They perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire.

Friday, 12/22/23

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

Festivo AltLatino with Cantigas

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas

Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas.

Saturday, 12/23/23

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. WSHU-FM

Your Classical Christmas Favorites

Join us this holiday season as we count down the top christmas songs as voted by you in a two-hour special.

Sunday, 12/24/23

7 a.m. to 10 a.m.,12 p.m. to 1 p.m. WSHU-FM, WSHU-FM/WSUF

Sunday Baroque TBD

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. WSHU-FM/WSUF

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music, presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Victorian Christmas with David Bouchier

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. WSHU-FM/WSUF

Echoes special

TBD

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM/WSUF

Echoes special

TBD

11 p.m. to 12 a.m. WSHU-FM

A Paul Winter Solstice

This Winter Solstice special brings a starry array of Brazilian guests, including Ivan Lins, Renato Braz, and Luciana Souza, with the Paul Winter Consort at the annual solstice concerts in New York’s Cathedral of St John the Divine.

Monday, 12/25/23

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. WSHU-FM

Welcome Christmas!

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. WSHU-FM

WSHU holiday selections

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. WSHU-FM

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival was started in 1912 by F. Melius Christiansen, founder of the St. Olaf College Music Department. It includes hymns, carols, choral works and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity. It features the St. Olaf Choir, the St. Olaf Orchestra, the St. Olaf Cantorei, the St. Olaf Chapel Choir, the Manitou Singers and the Viking Chorus.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. WSHU-FM

WSHU holiday selections

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. WSHU-FM

Handel’s Messiah

WSHU’s Lauren Rico presents a wonderful performance of Handel’s Messiah with John Rutter conducting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Cambridge Singers and soloists.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. WSHU-FM

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Tuesday, 12/26/23

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

The Sounds of Kwanzaa

Host Garrett McQueen (Loki Karuna) offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration. The show features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds.

Wednesday, 12/27/23

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU- FM

Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

Kate Remington presents Bach’s Christmas Oratorio in a stellar performance with the Dresden Chamber Choir, soloists and the Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig conducted by Riccardo Chailly.

Thursday, 12/28/23

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Handel & Haydn Society Christmas

Christmas choral music from America’s oldest continuously performing ensemble, Boston’s Handel & Haydn Society. Founded in 1815, the Society is celebrating their bicentennial season, including their 400th performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

Friday, 12/29/23

8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Season’s Griot WSHU-FM

This annual, one-hour celebration in story and song is hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson. A Season’s Griot captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.