BREAKING: Secretary of state disqualifies Trump from Maine's Republican primary ballot

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says former president Donald Trump is not qualified to appear on Maine's presidential primary ballot, citing his role in inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The decision makes Maine one of two states where officials have ruled that Trump is disqualified from appearing on the ballot, arguing that he violated a section of the 14th Amendment that bars candidates from seeking office if they participated in or aided in an insurrection.

The Colorado Supreme Court came to a similar decision last week, a ruling that was challenged Thursday by that state's Republican party. The Colorado GOP's challenge is likely expected to be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. A decision by the law court will affect Bellows' ruling, which can be appealed in state courts, too.

“I conclude… that the record establishes that Mr. Trump, over the course of several months and culminating on January 6, 2021, used a false narrative of election fraud to inflame his supporters and direct them to the Capitol to prevent certification of the 2020 election and the peaceful transfer of power,” Bellows said in a statement. “I likewise conclude that Mr. Trump was aware of the likelihood for violence and at least initially supported its use given he both encouraged it with incendiary rhetoric and took no timely action to stop it.”

This story will be updated.