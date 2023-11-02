Meet the candidates in the Derby mayoral race

Incumbent Mayor Richard Dziekan is running unaffiliated after losing the city’s Republican primary by just 10 votes. He has served as mayor since 2017, and said he is running again to finish the work he has already started. That includes widening Route 34, the construction of new apartment complexes, improvements to Main Street and more.

Gino DiGiovanni Jr. is the Republican nominee. The Derby alderman and business owner faces four federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. He denies any wrongdoing, and said he was only there that day to see President Trump speak. In an interview with Patch, DiGiovanni shared he is running to restore financial responsibility and transparency in the city.

Joseph DiMartino is the Democrat in the race, who narrowly lost to Dziekan in 2021. The city’s former Democratic Aldermanic President said his top priorities include economic growth, education and public safety. Last time around, DiMartino accused Dziekan of being an “absentee mayor,” and called for more transparency from city hall.

Also running is Sharlene McEvoy, a retired attorney and law professor, who will appear on the ballot as a petitioning candidate. Some of her priorities include preserving open space, school choice, community beautification and the replacement of the senior center.