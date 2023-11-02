Meet the candidates in the Danbury mayoral race

Republican candidate Dean Esposito is running as the incumbent this year in a rematch against Roberto Alves. Esposito served as a City Council member for five terms, in addition to a stint as town clerk. He has also filled the role of the mayor’s chief of staff. Esposito’s campaign this year has revolved around preserving Danbury residents’ quality of life, and highlights his past pushes for education funding and heightened program infrastructure for youth and families.

Roberto Alves is also running for a second time this year, along both Democratic and Working Families’ Party lines. Esposito beat Alves in the 2021 race by a narrow margin, and Alves has been campaigning energetically for a change in 2023. Alves is also a former City Council member, and has long worked with the Danbury’s Democratic Town Committee. Alves's campaign has also focused on quality of life through infrastructure and education. Alves has pressed for an expansion of support systems in schools, such as a more comprehensive English language learner program. Additionally, Alves said a need for more fiscal transparency, pledging to show taxpayers a better picture of where their dollars go.