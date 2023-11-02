Long time North Country tourism executive announces retirement

The head of the Lake Placid-based Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism will retire next spring.

For over 40 years Jim McKenna has led ROOST, the regional office that supports tourism, winter sports and sustainable development throughout the Adirondack region.

Among his most recent efforts are spearheading getting the International Children’s Winter Games and the Winter World University Games to Lake Placid. He advocated for major upgrades to the Olympic facilities and guided the development of a North Elba/Lake Placid Destination Management Plan.

McKenna is also co-chair of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council. He will retire on April 30th.