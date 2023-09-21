© 2023 WSHU
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Brian Field's passionate response to climate change

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published September 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT
pixabay.com

Concern over his family members' safety during the California wildfires a couple of years ago sparked Fairfield, Connecticut composer Brian Field's initial solo piano piece Fire, which he then expanded to explore other ravages of climate change affecting our planet: Glaciers and Wind. Three Passions for our Tortured Planet has been performed countless times on every continent except for Antartica by musicians who want to raise awareness for climate change.

Brian is donating the royalties of this work to the Union of Concerned Scientists, to support the work they are doing to mitigate the destruction of climate change.

In addition to advocating for reversing climate change, Brian is also working on music to address other social causes, and you can find out more on his website.

There are several recordings of Three Passions available through streaming services, and a performance is also set for release on the Steinway label in the near future.

Brian Field
www.brianfield.com
Brian Field

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
