One Alaskan climber's love affair with the Devil's Thumb

There’s a rock called Devil’s Thumb that stands about 9,000 feet high over the Gulf of Alaska. It’s across from a tiny town near the Canadian border, and it’s well known in rock climbing circles. But only about 50 people have made it to the summit of Devil’s Thumb.

From Petersburg, Alaska, KFSK’s Shelby Herbert brings us this profile of one man who’s had a long love affair with this mountain.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.