The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra performs Mozart's Magic Flute
The Norwalk Symphony wraps up its season of big concerts with a performance of Mozart's beloved opera, The Magic Flute on Saturday May 20th, at Norwalk Concert Hall. Music Director Jonathan Yates talks with Kate Remington about what he's looking forward to with this concert, and shares a preview of what's ahead for the orchestra next season.