We’re making technical adjustments this week to serve you better. WSUF 89.8FM may experience interruptions and our WSUF HD channels will be off-air for several days. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra performs Mozart's Magic Flute

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published May 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
The Norwalk Symphony wraps up its season of big concerts with a performance of Mozart's beloved opera, The Magic Flute on Saturday May 20th, at Norwalk Concert Hall. Music Director Jonathan Yates talks with Kate Remington about what he's looking forward to with this concert, and shares a preview of what's ahead for the orchestra next season.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
