Sunday Baroque: Musical Moms

Mother’s Day has been an official US holiday for more than a century. Sunday Baroque will feature music by 17th and 18th century composers who were THEMSELVES mothers, including Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de La Guerre, Princess Anna Amalia, and Francesca Caccini. You’ll hear musical moms on Sunday Baroque this Mother’s Day weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. WSUF.