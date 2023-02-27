© 2023 WSHU
Music Interviews
Music Interview: Up close and personal with the guitar at the 2023 Connecticut Guitar Festival

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST
mak-2.jpeg
photo by Melani Topalovic
/
makgrgic.com
Mak Grgic

The Connecticut Guitar Festival, March 3-5, showcases the versatility of "the people's instrument" with performances by top Jazz and Classical artists, as well as master classes for aspiring performers at MoCA Westport and the Suzuki Music School. Kate Remington talks with the festival's Artistic Director, two-time Grammy nominee guitarist Mak Grgic, about the diverse program the festival will be presenting for students and grown-ups.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
