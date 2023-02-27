Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: Up close and personal with the guitar at the 2023 Connecticut Guitar Festival
The Connecticut Guitar Festival, March 3-5, showcases the versatility of "the people's instrument" with performances by top Jazz and Classical artists, as well as master classes for aspiring performers at MoCA Westport and the Suzuki Music School. Kate Remington talks with the festival's Artistic Director, two-time Grammy nominee guitarist Mak Grgic, about the diverse program the festival will be presenting for students and grown-ups.